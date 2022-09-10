Tarrant County

Largest Amount of Pure Uncut Fentanyl in Tarrant County History Seized, Authorities

Tarrant County authorities have reported the largest seizure of pure, uncut Fentanyl ever for the county, with over 2,000 grams seized from a home on Tuesday.

The Tarrant County Sheriff's Office Combined Narcotics Enforcement Team (CNET), along with Tarrant County Sheriff's Office SWAT Team and Fort Worth Police Tactical Medics executed a search warrant on a Tarrant County residence and arrested one suspect.

According to Tarrant County authorities, the amount seized is capable of more than one million fatal doses.

Four firearms were also seized along with three vehicles and over $48,000 in cash.

