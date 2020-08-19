Large Warehouse Fire in Grand Prairie

Firefighters in Grand Prairie are currently working a large fire at a warehouse not far from the President George Bush Turnpike.

Firefighters confirmed they are working a fire in the 2000 block of W. Marshall Drive, but would not give a specific location.

A google search shows that Poly-America is located at that address, but it is unclear if that is the business that is on fire.

Witnesses on the scene told our crews that the fire was at the Poly-America building, but no official confirmation yet.

NBC 5 viewers sent in photos and video of the fire to isee@nbcdfw.com.

Poly-America is the world's largest producer of polyethylene construction film and trash bag manufacturer in the United States, according to the companies website. Again, it is unclear at this time if the fire is located at Poly-America or at a warehouse nearby. We are still awaiting confirmation from Fire investigators.

