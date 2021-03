A water main break in Denton will have Welch Street and Prairie Street closed until Friday morning after a sinkhole developed.

Denton staff worked to repair the damage overnight, and now the asphalt will need to cool before vehicles can use the road safely.

A photo was posted on Twitter of the gaping hole on Thursday.

Last night a water main break occurred at Welch St. & Prairie St. causing a sinkhole. Thank you to our staff who worked through the night to repair the main and backfill the sinkhole. The section of the road affected will be closed until tomorrow morning while the asphalt cools. pic.twitter.com/9KjkaKrJye — City of Denton, TX (@cityofdentontx) March 4, 2021