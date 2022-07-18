Large Grassfire Grows in Somervell County, South of Granbury

While a large wildfire is destroying homes and prompting evacuations near Possum Kingdom Lake, about 55 miles to the southeast another grassfire is growing in size.

Large plumes of smoke can be seen rising into the air in Somervell County, south of Granbury and southwest of Fort Worth.

Somervell County Fire Department said the fire is between Chalk Mountain and Dinosaur Valley State Park.

"Please be aware of emergency vehicles in the area and please stay off the roads and out of the way as they fight this fire," the department said.

The Somervell County Sheriff's Office said there is poor visibility in the area and that people should also avoid county roads 1004 and 1005.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

The Texas A&M Forest Service says there have been 38 fires across the state on Monday burning more than 2,600 acres.

