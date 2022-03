At least two different fire departments are responding to a large grass fire currently burning near the Lewisville Lake Dam.

The Lewisville Fire Department first responded to the fire, before calling for assistance from Flower Mound Fire Department.

The fire is burning near the area of 2100 East State Highway 121 Business, just south of the Lewisville Lake dam.

Officials are advising people to avoid this area at this time as firefighters work to get the fire under control.

GRASS FIRE: @LewisvilleFire is currently on scene of a large grass fire in the area of 2100 East State Highway 121 Business. Multiple units and mutual aid fire departments are en route and on scene. Please avoid this area if possible. pic.twitter.com/KO6nEvgcoh — City Of Lewisville (@LewisvilleTexas) March 2, 2022