Large Fire Spreads Through Northeast Dallas Apartment Building Early Thursday

Nearly two dozen families were forced from their homes early Thursday after a fire spread through a Northeast Dallas apartment building, firefighters say.

Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesman Jason Evans said firefighters were first called at 12:50 a.m. to the Oak Meadows Apartments located at 11050 Woodmeadow Parkway. First responders found heavy flames shooting through the roof of the 3-story apartment building, prompting an immediate call for more backup.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Crews were able to stop the fire from spreading further by accessing a breezeway in front of the fire's direction of travel, Evans said.

One resident was burned while trying to escape the fire. He was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

A total of 24 units were left damaged, Evans said, with one being unoccupied. Twelve of the units were damaged by fire and the rest were uninhabitable due to water and smoke damage.

The American Red Cross is helping 23 families who were left homeless by the fire, Evans said.

Metro

Investigators believe the fire began in a unit on the third floor. The exact cause of the fire is not yet known, Evans said.