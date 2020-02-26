Large Fire Burns at East Fort Worth Apartments

Live video from Texas Sky Ranger is available in the player above. From time to time the video may drop out to black -- this is normal and the feed will return shortly.

Firefighters are battling a large fire at an apartment complex in East Fort Worth Wednesday afternoon.

The fire was reported about 4 p.m. at a three-story apartment building located on the 1700 block of Cherbourg Drive, near Eastchase Parkway and Brentwood Star Road.

Video from Texas Sky Ranger showed multiple Fort Worth fire crews surrounding the building as thick gray and black smoke billowed from the roof.

It's not yet clear whether anyone has been hurt or what may have caused the fire.

