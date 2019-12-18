Large Fire at Recycling Plant in Waxahachie

Firefighters are at the scene of a large fire that broke out at a recycling plant in Waxahachie Wednesday morning. No injuries were reported.

Waxahachie police and fire crews responded to the scene of a scrap metal recycling facility called Oak Cliff Metal Recycling. The fire is on the western side of Interstate 35E at Butcher Road.

Fire crews were defensively trying to stop the fire. The yard has dozens of salvaged vehicles with upholstery and other combustible materials.

Cameras from the Texas Department of Transportation showed large flames and heavy smoke billowing from the plant.