Collin County

Lane Closures This Week on Sam Rayburn Tollway

Road Construction Generic Road Work Ahead Sign
NBC10

North Texas drivers will want to know about lane closures on the Sam Rayburn Tollway between the Dallas North Tollway and U.S. 75 from Monday Jan. 13 to Friday Jan. 17.

Two east and westbound lanes between DNT and U.S. 75 will be closed nightly from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Construction work on this project includes adding a fourth lane in each direction from U.S. 75 to south of Denton Tap Road.

All closures are subject to weather conditions and will be postponed if necessary, the NTTA says.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Fort Worth 1 hour ago

Lubbock Sheriff’s SUV Struck From Behind in Fort Worth

New Jersey 2 hours ago

Texas Church Shooter Told NJ Jail Not to Put Him With Black Inmates, Records Show

For construction-related questions and/or concerns, please contact the project hotline, 972-628-3134. If the call is not answered, please leave a message and your call will be returned the next business day.

For more information about upcoming lane closures and traffic-related news along NTTA roads, go to the "Scheduled Lane Closures" link at www.ntta.org.

This article tagged under:

Collin Countytraffic
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us