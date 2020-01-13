Lane Closures This Week on Sam Rayburn Tollway

North Texas drivers will want to know about lane closures on the Sam Rayburn Tollway between the Dallas North Tollway and U.S. 75 from Monday Jan. 13 to Friday Jan. 17.

Two east and westbound lanes between DNT and U.S. 75 will be closed nightly from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Construction work on this project includes adding a fourth lane in each direction from U.S. 75 to south of Denton Tap Road.

All closures are subject to weather conditions and will be postponed if necessary, the NTTA says.

For construction-related questions and/or concerns, please contact the project hotline, 972-628-3134. If the call is not answered, please leave a message and your call will be returned the next business day.

For more information about upcoming lane closures and traffic-related news along NTTA roads, go to the "Scheduled Lane Closures" link at www.ntta.org.