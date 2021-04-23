Lane Closures Next Week in Arlington, Burleson, Fort Worth, Haltom City, Southlake

There are various roads and highways across North Texas that will be closed due to construction in the upcoming week.

In order to ensure the best commute, alternate routes are highly encouraged.

Arlington

The SH 121 eastbound right lane will be closed beginning at Handley Ederville Road to SH 10 due to construction from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, April 26.

The Spur 303, at Pioneer Parkway, eastbound right lane will also be closed starting at Browning Drive to Carter Drive due to construction from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. from Monday to Friday, April 26 to 30.

Burleson

A few lanes will be closed in Burleson stretching to the Fort Worth area as well on I-35W north and southbound beginning at Risinger Rd. to SH 174 due to construction from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Friday, April 26 to 30.

Fort Worth

In addition to the paragraph above, various lanes will be closed on SH 170 east and westbound from I-35W to US 377 due to construction from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday, April 26 to May 1. This construction will also cause the closure of various crossovers as well.

The Business 287, or Riverside Drive, southbound right lane will also be closed beginning at Rosedale Street and stretching to Seminary Drive due to construction from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, April 26 to April 30.

Haltom City

A few lanes on US 377 east and westbound starting at Beach Street to SH 183, at 28th Street, due to construction from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday, April 25 to April 29.

Southlake

In Southlake, the SH 114 eastbound right lane will be closed from Davis Boulevard to Kirkwood Boulevard due to construction from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday, April 26 to May 1. This will also result in the closure of ramps as well.

In addition to the above closures, there will be anticipated traffic impacts on I-30 and SH 360 due to day closures from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and night closures from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

