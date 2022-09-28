Landlord Arrested After Allegedly Threatening Tenant in Video

A video of a Denton landlord reportedly threatening a tenant with a gun went viral earlier this month. Now, that landlord is under arrest.

It happened in the 2000 block of Scripture Street near the University of North Texas at a house shared by the homeowner and his tenant. The tenant recorded a confrontation with the homeowner earlier this month. It’s unclear what happened before the camera started recording.

Video of the incident is now part of an investigation by Denton police which visited the home twice on the afternoon of September 9.

The first was for a civil disturbance. Police said the homeowner reported the tenant was attempting to use the kitchen without having paid for kitchen privileges.

By phone, the homeowner, 68-year-old Phillip Young, told NBC 5 that the tenant, who is a student, threatened him before the video started.

Officers determined no offense occurred and left.

Then, about four hours later, they returned when the tenant reported the homeowner was threatening him with a gun.

“What are you going to do? Are you going to shoot me?” asked the tenant.

“We'll see what I do,” replied the landlord.

Denton police said the tenant initially didn't want to press charges and that no probable cause could be established on the scene.

“The parties agreed to separate, and the case was referred to detectives,” wrote Denton police in a press released.

Detectives reviewed the case, and in a follow-up, said the tenant said, “He felt threatened and would assist in prosecution if charges were filed."

As for the homeowner, Denton police said after initially saying he did not intend on shooting the tenant, the homeowner sent an email to detectives this past Monday and, "Admitted he did think about shooting the tenant."

By phone, Young told NBC 5 he never pointed the gun at his tenant. Wednesday morning, Young was arrested at the Denton Police Department.

“I was desperate and wanted him to think I was crazy,” said Young.

Young is charged with one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Jail records show he posted a $10,000 bond on Wednesday.

It's unclear where the tenant is now staying.

Mark Melton is an attorney and founder of the Dallas Eviction Advocacy Center. He said landlord abuse can take many forms and that suing is often the only option for tenants.

“So it really is a tough situation to deal with for a lot of tenants just feel helpless like they have to put up with it or move,” said Melton.