Pilot walks away after gear collapses after landing at Denton Enterprise

No other injuries were reported after a landing gear failed, collapsed

The pilot of a single-engine Beechcraft Sundowner is OK after a rough landing at Denton Enterprise Airport on Monday.

From photographs and statements from the Denton Fire Department, it appears the pilot was landing on Runway 36R when the starboard landing gear collapsed.

The low-wing plane came to rest just off the west side of the north-south runway.

"Thankfully the pilot is OK," Denton Fire tweeted.

Denton Fire responded with the department's Aircraft Rescue Fire Fighting truck and their green UNT-themed fire engine.

It's not clear if anyone else was on board at the time. No other injuries were reported.

