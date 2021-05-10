Lancaster Police Fatally Shoot Man Firing Gun Who Hours Before Was Held for Mental Evaluation

An investigation is underway after Lancaster police fatally shot a man who was firing a gun in an apartment early Monday morning and who hours before was taken into custody and hospitalized for a mental health evaluation.

Lancaster Chief of Police Samuel Urbanski said during a news conference Monday morning that officers were dispatched to a welfare check at about 9:45 p.m. Sunday night where a man was refusing to allow a woman to leave a location.

When the officers arrived, Urbanski said they determined the man may have been under the influence of an unknown substance and that he needed medical attention. Urbanski said the man was taken into custody without a warrant and transferred to Methodist Charlton Medical Center in Dallas for a mental evaluation.

Urbanski said the man was subsequently released by the hospital at some point overnight.

At 5:42 a.m. Lancaster police were called to a shooting in progress at an apartment on the 1600 block of North Houston School Road.

Officers dispatched to the location were advised an adult woman and two children were in the home and that someone had fired several shots.

Urbanski said the man in the apartment was the same man referred to the hospital for a mental evaluation the night before and that when officers arrived he was shot during a confrontation with police.

"Officers made contact with the adult male who had a gun," Urbanski said. "Officers engaged with the adult male that resulted in the male being fatally wounded."

No further details were released by Urbanski regarding what took place after the officers arrived and before the man was shot.

Urbanski did not say if the officers who responded to the shooting call were wearing body cameras or when any supplemental evidence from the investigation would be shared publicly.

No one else inside the home was injured.

The man was transported to Methodist Dallas Medical Center in Dallas where he was pronounced deceased. His name will be released after his family has been notified of his death.

