Lancaster ISD reprimands and bans board members from district meetings

Lancaster ISD voted to reprimand and censure two of its sitting school board members Thursday night.

Gregory Stephenson and Temika Whitfield were accused of having hostility toward other board members, making inflammatory comments, and asking protracted questions that delay meetings.

Whitfield was banned from attending board meetings in person until February; Stephenson was asked to undergo training.

Both trustees denied the allegations publicly at the meeting and spoke one-on-one to NBC 5.

“My goal is to do my job, and I was elected to do a job, and that is what I am being kept from doing,“ said Whitfield.

“There are huge irregularities in this district, and nobody wants to acknowledge any of them. And one of the things that both Whitfield and I do is ask for documents and information," said Stephenson.

Stephenson and Whitfield say they are simply doing their job, some questioning board contracts, and how public dollars are being spent.

Whitfield and another board member Carolyn Morris are in the middle of an assault case. Two board members tell NBC 5 the disagreement happened during a school board meeting closed session over where someone was sitting at a table.

Lancaster ISD is operating under a conservator, appointed earlier this year.

Board President Marian Hamilton said publicly that Stephenson was disrespectful to her, something he denies, and she says she has an email where he apologized.

"Our board is committed to steering the district in a positive direction, and we will not let the actions of two members disrupt our district's business or hinder our progress. We remain focused on the necessary work to move our district forward and apologize as a collective board to our community members who have entrusted us to serve in this capacity," said Hamilton.