Lancaster girls relay team breaks national record, aims for more

In Lancaster, four student-athletes just broke a track and field record, putting the nation on notice that they are the sprint relay team to watch.

The Lancaster High School Lady Tigers 4x100-meter relay team—made up of Datavia Hunter, Lily Pierrot, Milan Lathan and Saniyah Miller—became the fastest in the nation with a time of 43.84 seconds. The previous record was set by DeSoto in 2019.

They were back on the track for practice this week because, even after setting a national record, there is still plenty of work to be done.

Head Coach LaKeidra Hayes remembers the moment she realized what her girls had accomplished. She said another coach had been watching the clock and told her the time was official.

“You can’t do it with one person or two, not even just three people. You need four special people that really trust the process, really buy in,” she said.

She told NBC 5 the record-breaking win was months in the making.

“The foundation was laid even during our offseason because I had an idea in my mind of who the group was going to be,” Hayes said.

As for the girls, even they were caught a little off guard at the finish line.

“Everyone was silent, and they just held up the stopwatch. And the stopwatch said 43.8,” Hunter said. “We completely forgot about track. Everyone started doing gymnastics on the field. We were doing cartwheels, flips.”

They want people to know the celebration didn’t come without sacrifice.

“They don’t know how much blood, sweat and tears we really put into our craft and how much we really come to practice, sit, nitpick and perfect everything,” Hunter said.

And they’re not resting. They want more. The team believes they have what it takes to make history again.

“It’s inevitable to know your teammates, especially when you’re on a relay because you guys have to have that chemistry,” Hunter said.

