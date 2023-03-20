Two Students Shot, Suspect Arrested at Lamar High School; Campus Remains on Lockdown, Police Confirms

Lamar High School is on lockdown due to an on-campus shooting, according to Arlington ISD.

The district says the shooting occurred outside of the school facility where two students were injured and are receiving medical care.

According to the department, the suspected shooter was arrested. There was no information immediately available on what led up to this incident, but surrounding schools do not seem to be impacted.

APD says the scene is secure and the suspected shooter is in custody, but the campus remains on lockdown.

AISD urges parents, students and community members to stay away from the campus while APD conducts its investigation.

Once the lockdown is clear, all students and staff inside the building will be sent home for the remainder of the day.

