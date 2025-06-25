Lakewood neighbor behind window messages dies

It’s no surprise to see neighbors flocking to Linda England’s Lakewood yard.

Friends say the wife, mother, artist, actress and local Whole Foods employee was known for creating community.

“You couldn’t drive by without her waving and saying hi,” said Nancy Ellis.

“She struck a chord with a lot of the people in the neighborhood and beyond,” said Chris Gresback.

Over the last several years, England did that with her window-turned billboard.

“I think it started during COVID?” said Ellis.

“Yeah, for her dad. It was her dad’s birthday,” said Gresback.

During a time of distance, it was a way to encourage others.

There were also well wishes and jokes.

“Sometimes she’d say, ‘Hey, can you help me with this?’ And, ‘I want to say this, and I want to put this in these words,’” said David Simms.

“But I need to fit it in this many letters,” said Katie McMahon.

England wasn't afraid of ruffling feathers by sharing her political views. It’s something friends say she did to spur conversation and spark civil engagement.

“She just was a champion of causes, and her windows just spoke volumes,” said McMahon.

Then this weekend, there was a final message.

After an unexpected trip to the hospital, England never came home.

“I just can’t believe she’s gone,” said Ellis.

Her death was sudden, as was the gaping hole neighbors say she left behind.

Though England’s impact stretches beyond these window-pane messages, the reach is a reminder of the connections she helped to weave.

“It brought people together. Even though we were all separate, we were all together. And whether people agreed or disagreed, she was able to do that, and that was the beauty of Linda,” said McMahon.