Lake Worth Police Seize Drugs in Largest Bust of Department's History

Lake Worth police made a drug bust on Friday, May 20, which is the department's largest in history.

Police held a briefing on Monday to share information on the drugs and weapons seizure.

According to Lake Worth Police Chief JT Manoushagian, officers served an arrest warrant for Jon Curb at a home on Lakeside Drive on Friday.

Detectives returned with a search warrant after observing a "pill press and numerous drug paraphernalia items in plain view."

Officers and detectives located and seized guns, a pill press and drugs including methamphetamine, fentanyl powder and bath salts.

A total of 3.75 kilograms of drugs were seized with an estimated street value of $2,285,250.00.

"We're incredibly happy these drugs and weapons are off the street, and they aren't going to tear any lives apart," Chief Manoushagian said.

Curb was taken into custody and is facing multiple charges.

