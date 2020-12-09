Lake Worth

Lake Worth Police Officers Honored After Saving Family From Burning Home

Officers Christian Myers and Antonia Valdez were able to safely evacuate two adults, two children, and a dog from the burning home on Nov. 30

Lake Worth Police Department

A Lake Worth family is thanking the police officers who saved their lives last week.

On Tuesday, the family saw the police officers for the first time since the officers woke them up and rushed them to safety as their home was engulfed in flames.

Officers Christian Myers and Antonia Valdez were able to safely evacuate two adults, two children, and a dog from the burning home on Nov. 30.

The officers were honored with the police department's "Life Saving Award" during a ceremony on Tuesday evening.

The police department also said they are committed to helping the family get back on their feet.

