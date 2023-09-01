Lake Waxahachie boat ramps to be closed over Labor Day weekend

With the Labor Day holiday weekend, the city of Waxahachie is reminding visitors and residents that the boat ramp at Lake Waxahachie's Spring Park has been temporarily closed due to current lake levels, according to the city.

Additionally, the boat ramp at Boat Dock Park will be inaccessible due to construction (signs and barricades will be placed in the next few days).

The city is also reminding residents that While some are considering the Jetty as an alternative, it's important to note that using the Jetty at this time is not an option.

The city posted on its official Facebook page alerting the public of the notice.

Even with the temporary closures, the construction at Boat Dock Park will include significant improvements.

The project encompasses the replacement of existing infrastructure and the addition of vital components like paving, grading, drainage systems, decks, docks, and more, according to the city.

As part of these improvements, new site furnishings will be introduced, including picnic tables, grills, and trash receptacles.

Additionally, four new pavilions will be added to provide shaded spaces for relaxation and gatherings, according to the city.