Bodies of two men recovered from Lake Ray Hubbard during search for missing swimmers

The bodies of two men were pulled from Lake Ray Hubbard Friday morning after a search for missing swimmers was suspended overnight.

Dallas Fire-Rescue received a 911 call just before 8 p.m. on July 4, reporting that after four people jumped from a boat into the water, two adult men did not resurface.

Dallas Fire-Rescue, the Dallas Police Department, and the Texas Game Warden's Office searched until about 10 p.m. Thursday, when the search was suspended due to darkness. The search resumed at about 8 a.m. Friday and the bodies of two men were located a short time later by divers with the Dallas Police Department.

The men were removed from the water and turned over to the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office to confirm the identities and causes of death.