Lake Dallas High School Floods, Students to Return In-Person on Sept. 8

A before (left) and after (right) photo shows flooding inside Lake Dallas High School.
Part of Lake Dallas High School flooded Tuesday, affecting the roughly 250 students learning in-person.

As a result of the flooding, those students who were on campus in the school's hybrid learning start, will have to wait to join the rest of the school when they return on Sept. 8.

Storms brought flash flooding to Denton County on Tuesday, and Lake Dallas HS was not spared, due to ongoing construction.

The high school is currently undergoing renovations and an expansion, and according to the school, the flooding occurred in the front area of the school, where the majority of the construction was located.

The roughly 250 students on campus at the time were a part of the hybrid virtual start, which Lake Dallas ISD said meant a limited number of students were on campus.

Those students moved to remote learning for the rest of the week.

Despite the flooding, in-person learning is expected to continue on the scheduled return date of Sept. 8, and 60 to 65 percent of the 1,240 students enrolled at Lake Dallas High School are expected to attend, the school said.

