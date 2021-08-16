Lake Dallas, Corinth Police Departments to Begin Trial Merger in September

The Corinth and Lake Dallas police departments plan to merge for a year beginning on Sept. 1.

Both City Councils ordered the merger to "determine if the effectiveness and efficiency of each department could be improved by joining personnel and other resources," Corinth police said.

The police department said the goal of the merger is to increase customer service and officer safety and retention. At the end of one year, a new merged department could be formed.

The two Denton County police departments said officers from each jurisdiction could answer calls and "take enforcement action" if required in the other's city during the trial merger.

Corinth police chief Jerry Garner will serve as interim chief during the merger.

Both police departments will still wear their own branding, including badges, police vehicle markings and shoulder patches, during the trial merger.