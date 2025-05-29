Lake Como wins national ‘Neighborhood of the Year' award for revitalization efforts

People who live in Lake Como have seen things change.

“You’ve got some good changes,” resident Eric Williams said. “You’ve got some bad changes.”

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Williams said that safety is one of the good ones.

“You walk around, you don’t have to worry about nothing,” he said. “That’s a good thing.”

Get top local stories delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

There are also many other positive things happening.

“From the Como Mobile Food Pantry to the 100th anniversary of the cemetery, to the Lake Como Juneteenth Celebration to Comofest, it's a lot of positive things that we do,” said Kendra Williams, executive director of Richelle’s Heart.

Her community organization, along with others, in collaboration with the Lake Como Neighborhood Advisory Council, recently highlighted their work at the Neighborhoods USA conference in Florida.

Their presentation won the Como advisory council first place in the Revitalization/Beautification category and the overall Neighborhood of the Year award.

“This award doesn't even highlight all of the events that we do, because we collaborate and do many different events in the neighborhood,” said Dena Ashton, president of the Lake Como Neighborhood Advisory Council. “It's just a great opportunity to let them know, the world knows, that we are a diamond in the rough.”

Fort Worth City Council Member Jared Williams, who represents Lake Como, commended the neighborhood’s work.

“In times of tragedy and in times of celebration, we're rooted in the idea of being one community with one love,” Jared Williams said.

Everyone involved agreed this is much more than just a title.

“It's not just for the award,” Kendra Williams said. “It's for our residents to also give our younger generation something to look forward to, and to let them know that we are here because we are building for our future.”

“It’s so important that they, that our community, and our young people understand that we work together regardless, to make sure that we have that sense of ownership of our neighborhood,” said A’keisa Burke, a trustee with the Lake Como Cemetery Association.