Ladies on the Lamb celebrates 25 years at Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo

The 2025 Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo is a milestone year for a group of women who call themselves Ladies on the Lamb.

This is the nonprofit's 25th year to support 4H and FFA kids who competitively show and sell lambs.

The ladies in pink raise money to bid on the 10 lambs who make it to the Sale of Champions on the last weekend of the stock show.

Rebecca Emery remembers the first time she went to the Junior Sale of Champions - Livestock Auction in 2000.

"It's very contagious, so I got caught up in all of the excitement," she recalled. She also remembers while the steers, goats, and pigs got high-dollar bids, the lambs didn't have anyone representing them.

Emery got the idea for Ladies on the Lamb and a year later, she was in the arena making bids.

"I was so nervous, and I spent $3500 on the grand champion lamb and $1,500 on the reserve champion lamb only because nobody could figure out why I wouldn't stop bidding," she said.

Friends joined her, Ladies on the Lamb grew to 35 members, and the bids went up.

"Back in the day, they were selling for 300 or $400 for the class champions. Now they don't ever hit under $20,000. And the grand in reserve are typically around $90- to $100,000," she said.

"We don't mind running up the bids so someone else pays for it," smiled Kathy Robertson, one of the original members.

"We've had so much fun through the years helping the kids, helping these girls and boys that buy these lambs and sell them and show them and it's just been a blast," she said.

"They may go buy a vehicle because their families don't have the money to buy a vehicle. They'll put some money back for college, but you see them thrive and these families thrive and it just does drive me," said Kim Johnson who is serving her fifth year as president.

The 2025 Grand and Reserve Grand Champions were named last week. Grand Champion went to Kasen Wooten from Madison County and London Watson from Blooming Grove took the reserve title.

Their lambs will be among the 10 up for auction at the Sale of Champions on Saturday, Feb. 10.

"Our goal is not to buy all 10. We will, but our goal is not to buy all 10," Johnson said. "We love the community stepping in, too. And, it could be that there's a group that they put together their own money and so we encourage that."

In 25 years, the nonprofit Ladies on the Lamb has spent more than $1.2 million dollars on lambs at the Fort Worth Stock Show and in Texas.

"It's super fun and we all love it," Emery said. "It's really one of the most grassroots things that we do and I wouldn't trade it for the world."