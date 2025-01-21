Emergency order issued to clear LA wildfire debris ahead of winter rain

An emergency order was issued Tuesday to prepare for possible rainstorms in neighborhoods damaged by January wildfires in Los Angeles.

Mayor Karen Bass' order is an effort, among other things, to shore up hillsides and remove wildfire debris ahead of a system bringing a slight chance of rain this weekend.

"With rain in the forecast, it’s imperative we take aggressive action to prevent additional damage in burn areas and to protect our water and ocean from hazardous runoff," Bass said. "I'm directing city crews to swiftly install reinforced concrete barriers, lay down sandbags and clear debris to shore up burn areas and stem the flow of toxins. These communities have already endured unimaginable loss – we are taking action against further harm."

The order will be carried out in coordination with LA County and state agencies involved in wildfire relief and preparing for what's next. Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a similar order Monday.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Containment of the Eaton Fire in the Altadena area neared 90 percent Tuesday morning. The Palisades Fire on the LA County coast was 63-percent contained.

Damage mudslides and debris flows are among the dangers threatening neighborhoods as firefighters continue to increase containment of the Eaton and Palisades fires and residents return to neighborhoods no longer under evacuation orders. Burned hillsides stripped of vegetation do not absorb water well, creating the potential for flash floods and mudslides that can collect debris and wipe out structures in their paths.

Southern California has faced an extremely dry start to what is typically the wettest time of the year. The region receives most of its rain and snowfall from October to April.

The current wet season stands in stark contrast to the previous one, when record rainfall left the region's hillsides covered in brush, but also triggered damaging slides in some of Los Angeles County's canyon communities and on roads.

Last week, a Pacific Palisades home split in two when it was damaged by a hillside that collapsed in a neighborhood that burned in the Palisades Fire. Flames did not damage the home, but some nearby residences were either damaged or burned to the ground. Parts of the streets also collapsed down the hill under the weight of rubble and water.