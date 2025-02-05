The number one reality show in Spanish language kicked off its fifth season Tuesday with a spectacular four-hour live gala on our sister station Telemundo 39.

La Casa de los Famosos All-Stars is a reality show where a group of 23 personalities live in a house together for almost 4 months, with no communication with the outside world.

The participants compete for the grand prize of $200,000, the second place takes home $100,000 and the third place $50,000.

The dynamic during this season is different as the houseguests were selected from the list of the 81 people that have previously participated.

La Casa de los Famosos All-Stars also include exclusive free content through Telemundo 39 digital platforms where you can watch the celebrities 24/7.

The celebrities that have previously participated include soap opera actors and actresses, athletes, singers such as Lupillo Rivera, and puerto rican models and businesswomen such as Maripily Rivera, who won the last season.

You can watch La Casa de los Famosos All-Stars Monday through Friday at 6 p.m. and the weekly recap on Sundays on Telemundo 39 plus digital platforms.

The celebrities returning to La Casa de los Famosos All-Stars for a second chance to win the grand prize include the following: