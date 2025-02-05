The number one reality show in Spanish language kicked off its fifth season Tuesday with a spectacular four-hour live gala on our sister station Telemundo 39.
La Casa de los Famosos All-Stars is a reality show where a group of 23 personalities live in a house together for almost 4 months, with no communication with the outside world.
The participants compete for the grand prize of $200,000, the second place takes home $100,000 and the third place $50,000.
The dynamic during this season is different as the houseguests were selected from the list of the 81 people that have previously participated.
La Casa de los Famosos All-Stars also include exclusive free content through Telemundo 39 digital platforms where you can watch the celebrities 24/7.
The celebrities that have previously participated include soap opera actors and actresses, athletes, singers such as Lupillo Rivera, and puerto rican models and businesswomen such as Maripily Rivera, who won the last season.
You can watch La Casa de los Famosos All-Stars Monday through Friday at 6 p.m. and the weekly recap on Sundays on Telemundo 39 plus digital platforms.
The celebrities returning to La Casa de los Famosos All-Stars for a second chance to win the grand prize include the following:
- Alfredo Adame: Veteran and multifaceted Mexican actor and TV host, also dedicated to stand-up comedy and DJing, who was one of the most controversial personalities during the fourth season of La Casa de los Famosos.
- Laura Bozzo: International Spanish-language TV icon, who won the hearts of fans across the nation during the second season of the reality competition.
- Nacho Casano: Talented Argentine actor who has participated in successful telenovelas and was on the second season of the hit reality show.
- Uriel del Toro: Actor, TV host, and musician with a track record of hit productions and TV series, originally on the first season.
- Julia Gama: Brazilian model and beauty queen who was the first runner-up of Miss Universe 2020 and participated in the second season of the competition, as well as in La Isla: Desafío Extremo and Los 50.
- Aleska Genesis: Venezuelan personality, internationally renowned model, and entrepreneur, who was a finalist in the last season.
- Manelyk González: Famous TV personality known for her numerous appearances in reality shows, including the first edition of La Casa de los Famosos and Los 50, among others.
- Rey Grupero: A popular Mexican comedian and content creator known for his humorous pranks, who became one of the most talk-about personalities during the third season of La Casa de los Famosos.
- Niurka Marcos: Actress, singer, dancer, vedette, and showbiz star with a controversial personality, returning after her participation in the second season.
- Dania Méndez: Popular Mexican influencer and TV star from the third season, who captured the audience's attention with her notable participation.
- Paty Navidad: Renowned Mexican actress and singer returning after being the first runner-up of the third season, and who also won the third season of Top Chef VIP.
- Paulo Quevedo: Mexican actor and singer from the last season, who started his career as a member of the musical groups Tierra Cero and Kairo.
- Lupillo Rivera: Iconic singer and composer of Mexican regional music from California who accepted the challenge again after his participation in the last season, where he finished in third place.
- Diego Soldano: Renowned Argentine actor who joined during the third season of the competition and became known as part of "La Resistencia" alongside Madison Anderson and Pepe Gámez.
- Salvador Zerboni: Distinguished film and TV actor who was the first runner-up on the second season and has had successful roles in internationally renowned series and movies.