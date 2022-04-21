Krum ISd

Krum ISD Teacher Jumps Into Action to Save Choking Student

By Matt Jackson

NBCUniversal, Inc.

A split moment decision by a Krum ISD teacher on Thursday saved the life of one of her students.

Carly Lovelace, an English teacher at Krum High School, was teaching her class Thursday morning when one of her students jumped from her chair in a panic.

That's when Lovelace realized the student was choking.

The student ran into the hallway but was quickly followed by her teacher.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Lovelace immediately wrapped her arms around the student and began performing the Heimlich maneuver.

After several attempts, the lid of a water bottle finally dislodged and the student collapsed into Lovelace's arms.

"Mrs. Lovelace's instant action is truly heroic," said Krum ISD Superintendent Dr. Jason Cochran. "Seeing this student embrace Mrs. Lovelace for so long after being saved is inspiring to me and inspiring to others in the profession; that relationship right there is why teachers come into this profession."

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Hutchins 1 hour ago

Woman's Body Found in Getaway Car After Police Chase, Robbery

Emergency Sales Tax Holiday 2 hours ago

Save on Emergency Items for Sales Tax Holiday April 23 – 25

The student received the proper medical attention by the school nurse and is doing okay.

This article tagged under:

Krum ISdkrumKrum High School
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds NBCLX Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us