Koreatown Designation for Dallas Neighborhood Welcomed by Korean Americans During AAPI Heritage Month

9 Rabbits Bakery on Royal Lane in Dallas is a Korean-owned bakery.

Owner Grace Koo is happy to see people experiencing the area during Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

"It's great to celebrate all the differences, especially in these very strange times and hardships," 9 said Rabbits Bakery owner Grace Koo.

She's also glad to see this area being recognized officially as Koreatown. Dual language signs already identify streets in both English and Korean.

"The history is being recognized,” Koo said. “Our community has been here for 50 years."

More designation is coming soon according to the committee for Koreatown Initiative Chairman John Lee.

"Each of the signs between Harry Hines and Luna going all the way through on royal lane we will have sign toppers which will say Koreatown,” Lee said. “So that there is no mistake you are there."

Lee added this visual identification of the area has a significant impact.

"It shows that we are embarking on a very progressive journey I think where we are no longer a subculture,” Lee said. “Hopefully we are now a mainstay in this growing melting pot of this nation."

Koo said being known officially as Koreatown in Dallas could help attract more economic growth helping the area in several ways.

"Being designated as a cultural-historical neighborhood kind of will bring attention,” Koo said. “If business grows the community becomes safer. Once people recognize it and they come here it just benefits the entire neighborhood."

Lee said this goes beyond just recognizing the Korean American community and culture.

"We're proud of our heritage and we do everything we can to nurture our culture,” Lee said. “But at the end of the day, we just want this to be a part of what America is."