Kohl's to Donate $5 Million in Grants to North Texas Food Bank, Other Nonprofits Nationwide

Kohl's is celebrating families and communities this holiday season by donating $5 million in grants to more than 100 nonprofit organizations across the country.

According to Kohl's, through the company's "A Community with Heart" program, associates nominated and identified local nonprofits across the country that make a difference for families in their communities to be surprised with a grant from Kohl's.

More than 100 nonprofits across 49 states will receive grants ranging from $10,000 to $100,000, Kohl's said.

The North Texas Food Bank was given a $60,000 grant from Kohl's.

Across Texas, grant recipients include El Pasoans Fighting Hunger, the Christus Santa Rosa Children's Hospital, the Lubbock Boys and Girls Club, and the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Houston.

Kohl's said the donations are made possible through the company's philanthropic merchandise program, Kohl's Cares, which sells children's books and toys and donates 100% of the net profit to charitable organizations nationwide.

"We know that this year has been challenging for so many, including the nonprofit organizations all across the country that serve their local communities, and this holiday season we are honored to be able to celebrate those that give with all their heart," Greg Revelle, Kohl's chief marketing officer, said. "We're proud of our Kohl's associates and their commitment to the communities they serve, and thank them for their many efforts to inspire and empower families by giving back."

