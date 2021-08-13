Klyde Warren Park

Klyde Warren Park Postpones Kids' Events Due to Child COVID-19 Surge

The park remains open but said the decision to close children's events was due to "record-high number of pediatric COVID-19 patients and lack of available ICU beds for children."

Klyde Warren Park is postponing its kid-focused events scheduled for the weekend due to "record-high number of pediatric COVID-19 patients and lack of available ICU beds for children," the park said Friday.

Other programs will continue as the downtown Dallas park remains open.

Both Children’s Medical Center in Dallas and Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth said that they do have staffed intensive care unit beds available to treat patients on Friday.

The DFW Hospital Council previously reported Thursday there were no available staffed pediatric ICU beds in the 19-county Trauma Service Area E, which includes the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

The DFW Hospital Council also reported 73 pediatric patients were hospitalized in TSA-E on Thursday.

Representatives from the two major children’s hospitals in North Texas stressed that bed availability is an ever-changing situation.

Originally, two children events were scheduled for the weekend, including a kid-focused small business market and a movie showing.

Both were postponed until further notice, the park said.

