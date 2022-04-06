Klyde Warren Park Marks 10 Years in 2022

Klyde Warren Park will mark its 10-year anniversary in 2022, and it will mark that occasion with multiple, major expansions in the coming months.

The park, which was built on an elevated deck platform that spans the below-grade Woodall Rodgers Freeway, opened in October 2012. Upon its opening, the park served as both a figurative and a literal bridge between downtown and Uptown Dallas.

More than 10 million visitors have been to Klyde Warren Park in its first decade of existence, according to the park’s president. And she noted that its impact has gone well beyond just the park itself.

“We’ve had something like a $3 billion economic impact on the community,” said Kit Sawers, the President of Klyde Warren Park. “And the incremental tax revenue from the neighborhood surrounding the park has been able to pay for things like schools, and hospitals, and roads. It is a great investment on the city’s part.”

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

In August, two expansions of the park are scheduled to be open to the public – a revamped children’s park that will be double the size of the original area, and an all-new, interactive fountain that will feature a nightly water and light show.

“Kids are going to be able to run in the middle of it, but then also enjoy with their families an evening show where the water is choreographed and dances to music every evening, which I think will be a real fun attraction for locals and visitors alike,” Sawers said.

There will be several events scheduled throughout the year to celebrate a decade of Klyde Warren Park, starting with ten free fitness classes being offered at the park this weekend.

More events can be found here.