The re-opening of the Sheila and Jody Grant Children’s Park is yet another way the park is celebrating its 10th anniversary.

“We are so excited to welcome families back,” park President Kit Sawers said. “It’s going to from 10,000 square feet to about 16,000, so it’s almost doubling in size.”

This newly expanded Children’s Park brings an interactive water feature, a kid-sized climbing wall, a shaded pavilion for family events and birthday parties, and a 35-foot climbing tower and slide. The new Children’s Park also features renovated restrooms, as well as refreshed play surfaces and landscaping.

Sawers said it was made possible through a donation from the Perot family.

“They have been long-time friends of Sheila and Jody [Grant] and they have watched it work for the past 20 years to create something everyone can enjoy it for this community. It was so kind of them not only to fund this but also to name the park after Sheila and Jody. They really wanted to honor the founders for all of their hard work in making this possible. Without that funding, we would not have been able to expand the park like we did so we are forever grateful,” Sawers said.

The deck park is located at 1909 Woodall Rodgers Fwy., Dallas, TX 75201 with the re-opening happening Friday, November 4 at 10 a.m.

Klyde Warren Park is owned by the City of Dallas, privately operated, and managed by the private Woodall Rodgers Park Foundation. The Foundation studied great public parks across the country and plans to bring best practices to the park’s operations, programming, and maintenance. It’s funded through a public-private partnership.