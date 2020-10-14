Dallas

Klyde Warren Park Announces More Expansion Plans

Dallas-based Jacobs Engineering Group will donate $8 million and the expanded west park will now be known as The Jacobs Lawn

By Larry Collins

Dallas’ Klyde Warren Park is set to undergo some major upgrades and Wednesday it will be announced that the project has secured $8 million that will allow the expansion plan to continue.

Dallas-based Jacobs Engineering Group will donate the money and the expanded west park will now be known as The Jacobs Lawn.

Park representatives say The Jacobs Lawn will be able to host new seasonal events, markets, festivals and a winter ice rink that is about the size of the rink at Rockefeller Center in New York City.

Project leaders say the lawn will bring in more green space and more free programming for Dallas residents.

Construction on the expansion is set to begin in 2021 and complete by 2024 – bringing construction jobs to a struggling local economy.

It is estimated that Klyde Warren Park has already had a $2.5 billion economic impact on Dallas.

