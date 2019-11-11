Kitchen Fires Peak During Holiday Season, Fire Officials Say

A fire sprinkler activated and extinguished a grease fire in McKinney Thursday night, according to the city's fire department

A fire sprinkler went off and extinguished a grease fire at a McKinney apartment complex Thursday, fire officials say.

The fire started after a resident at The Rustic of McKinney apartments, in the 2700 block of North Brook Drive, was distracted by their cell phone, according to the McKinney Fire Department.

A single fire sprinkler activated and put out the grease fire in a pan on the stove, fire officials said.

"Home fires caused by cooking peak around Thanksgiving and Christmas," said Merit Ossian, McKinney Fire Department public information officer and education coordinator. "With those holidays coming up, this is a good reminder to be diligent when you've got food on the stove or in the oven."

No one was injured and damaged was limited, fire officials said.

