Kindergartener Made ‘Honorary Recruit' by Plano Police

A Collin County kindergartner with dreams of becoming a police officer got the surprise of a lifetime last week, and it’s a surprise that is inspiring a new program for other children in Plano.

At just five years old, KJ Scroggins already dreams of serving and protecting his community.

Last month, his grandmother Denise Hamilton posted a short video clip to 'Next Door' from career day of KJ pledging to be an officer. Her grandson has dreamed of becoming an officer for years, she said.

“When I posted a video, it got like maybe 1,000 likes and Officer White spotted it,” said Hamilton.

Officer Sean White of the Plano Police Department’s recruiting academy called Hamilton to invite the child to the academy as an ‘honorary recruit.’

The effort took about a month of planning.

Plano PD spokesman Officer Andrae Smith is not surprised at his fellow officer’s invitation.

“Sean being Sean, he’s always been like this in patrol,” said Smith. “He’s the guy that will get out of his squad car, play basketball in a park with kids. That’s just his nature.”

KJ, who turns 6-years-old in April, and his family got to see the bomb squad and drone and K-9 teams. He toured a SWAT vehicle and even got to ride in a police car in the parking lot before a one-on-one with Chief Ed Drain to discuss the day.

“From listen to mom and grandma, listen to the instructors to teachers, doing his chores,” said Smith. “Every little thing because he knows that a police officer has to do all those things.”

KJ's grandmother, Denise Hamilton, said the experience changed her grandson's life.

"He came in at the end of the night and hugged me and he said 'Nana, this was a best, best day ever!"

Plano Police Department

Hamilton said KJ's teacher has even noticed he's standing a little taller in class and has more confidence.

As part of his experience, the department gave KJ a T-shirt that reads, "KJ, Police Recruit." His grandmother says it's his favorite and he insisted on wearing it for school pictures.

In a post on Facebook, the department said "We're confident our early recruiting efforts will pay off when KJ joins our team after he graduates from college in about 17 years."

Because of the positive response to the visit, Plano police are now making plans to hold a ‘junior career day’ for other children in the community.

Participants would receive much of the same experience with hopes of building relationships with the community and future police force.

A date for the academy is still in the works.