Kimbell Art Museum

Kimbell Art Museum Announces 2023-23 Exhibition Schedule

The Kimbell's 50th anniversary year presents Spanish Golden Age paintings, new discoveries in Maya art and an intimate view of a French artist's creative practice

Kimbell Art Museum Nefertari's Egypt
Robert LaPrelle/Kimbell Art Museum.

The Kimbell Art Museum announces its 2022-23 exhibition schedule that will feature landmark exhibitions organized by Kimbell and Maya masterpieces organized by The Metropolitan Museum of Art.

The exhibition will be presented in conjunction with the museum's 50th anniversary year, which commences Oct. 4, 2022 and extends through October 2023.

Upcoming exhibitions:

Bartolomé Esteban Murillo, "The Marriage at Cana," c. 1672, oil on canvas, 70 1/2 x 92 1/2 in. The Barber Institute of Fine Arts, No. 47.9
Murrillo: From Heaven to Earth celebrates the paintings of one of the most renowned painters of the Spanish Golden age: Bartolome Esteban Murillo (1617-1682). The exhibition explores themes of youth and age, comedy, romance and seduction, faith and charity, landscape, portraiture and modern realism.

Censer Stand with the Head of a Supernatural Being with a Kan Cross Maya, Palenque, Chiapas, Mexico Late Classic period, c. A.D. 690–720 Ceramic with traces of pigments, 44 7/8 x 21 ½ x 11 /12 in. (113.98 x 54.61 x 29.21 cm) Kimbell Art Museum, Fort Worth, AP 2013.02

Lives of the Gods: Divinity in Maya Art depicts moments in the life cycle of the gods, from their birth to their transformations as blossoming flowers or fearsome creatures.

Bonnard's Worlds explores the sensory realms of experience that fueled the painter's creative practice - from the most public spaces to the most private.

Exhibitions like The Language of Beauty in African Art, SLAY: Artemisia Gentileschi and Kehinde Wiley, and Selections from the Permanent Collection are open to view now.

For the full list of the exhibition art and more information on tickets, click here.

