The Kimbell Art Museum announces its 2022-23 exhibition schedule that will feature landmark exhibitions organized by Kimbell and Maya masterpieces organized by The Metropolitan Museum of Art.

The exhibition will be presented in conjunction with the museum's 50th anniversary year, which commences Oct. 4, 2022 and extends through October 2023.

Upcoming exhibitions:

Murrillo: From Heaven to Earth celebrates the paintings of one of the most renowned painters of the Spanish Golden age: Bartolome Esteban Murillo (1617-1682). The exhibition explores themes of youth and age, comedy, romance and seduction, faith and charity, landscape, portraiture and modern realism.

Lives of the Gods: Divinity in Maya Art depicts moments in the life cycle of the gods, from their birth to their transformations as blossoming flowers or fearsome creatures.

Bonnard's Worlds explores the sensory realms of experience that fueled the painter's creative practice - from the most public spaces to the most private.

Exhibitions like The Language of Beauty in African Art, SLAY: Artemisia Gentileschi and Kehinde Wiley, and Selections from the Permanent Collection are open to view now.

For the full list of the exhibition art and more information on tickets, click here.