Kim Kardashian Calls 2020 a ‘Huge Cleanse' Amid Kanye West Divorce

In the words of Kim Kardashian, "This year was a huge cleanse."

After living through a year of the coronavirus pandemic, the reality star and mom of four is seeing life -- like many around the world -- through fresh eyes.

"I think that this year has been so challenging for so many people, but I also think that this year was a huge cleanse and just a huge opportunity for people to really be grateful for the simple things," she said in an interview for Vogue's video series, "Good Morning Vogue." "That is a huge, I think, awakening that so many people had and just who you want to spend your time with, the people that you'll allow into your home because everything is so scary and everyone's afraid of everything."

Reflecting on the silver lining the pandemic afforded her and fellow parents, Kardashian said, "The amount of time that I know me and all my parent friends have spent with our children has been so beautiful."

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West: Romance Rewind

It's clear that the 40 year old mogul, who is bidding farewell to "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" this year with the final 20th season, is looking on the bright side after a watershed 12 months.

"Even though it's been such a challenging year," she acknowledged to Vogue, "I think it's been a time to regenerate, get creative, spend so much time with family and just this time that I've been able to spend with my children has been priceless."

While she didn't mention it in the interview, the pandemic and the show's end are not the only significant life changes the TV personality has endured this year. She is also in the process of divorcing her husband of nearly seven years, Kanye West, after filing in February. In the midst of all these life events, Kardashian isn't twiddling her thumbs.

During the sit-down, the TV personality shared what she has coming down the pipeline, including two more years of law school, more cases, a Spotify podcast with producer Lori Rothschild Ansaldi and an immense goal.

"Abolishing the death penalty," she said, "is so high up my list."

While it sounds like she's busy as ever, the pandemic was ultimately a necessary red light for the star. "When we do start to fill our plates back up, I hope that we don't fill them up with things that don't make us happy and I hope that even the work schedule -- I used to work nonstop and I would have done anything and everything at all hours and never taken into consideration just slowing down at all," she said. "I think it was needed."

After six years of marriage, the E! reality star filed for divorce on Friday.