Play About Botham Jean, Amber Guyger Trial Written by TCU Professor

It has been almost six months since the world watched the murder trial of Amber Guyger, the fired Dallas police officer, who was found guilty of murdering her neighbor Botham Jean in his own apartment.

Now, a new play, inspired by the trial is ready for a staged reading. TCU theater professor, Ayvaunn Penn, wrote the play “For Bo: A Play Inspired by the Murder of Botham Jean by Officer Amber Guyger.”

“This play allows us to examine the events that transpired through the lens of art and in doing that, let us look at this without having to look directly into the sun,” Penn said. “It was gruesome, and it was a lot. Throughout my life, writing has been a way of coping.”

Freshman Nijel Smith will play the role of Bo Jones who is the fictional parallel of Botham Jean.

“It definitely is the first role that I've had that has had this much weight,” Smith said. “I wanted to make sure that I encompassed myself in the role and also the essence of what he stood for and what he believed in.”

The one-hour play follows the trial, the aftermath with flashbacks to the night Amber Guyger and Botham Jean’s paths crossed.

Penn remembers the moment she knew this was a project she wanted to work on.

“The moment Judge Kemp said ‘why are the people locked out? This is the people’s court. Let them come inside,’” Penn said “Through this play, the doors of the court will be opened.”

The play is described as tragic, inspirational emotional and thought-provoking.

Among the most important aspects of the play are the conversations that will happen after it. Wednesday is a staged reading on the TCU campus. Following the reading, a panel of campus and community leaders will join the cast for a discussion about cross-cultural understanding.

“To make sure that the conversations about the issues that led to his death don’t die with him,” Penn said. “Through conversation comes action and then change.”

There will be other readings and discussions at other locations including the University of South Carolina Aiken and KD Conservatory College of Film and Dramatic Arts.

TCU Event Information:

Wednesday, Feb. 12 at 7 p.m.

Betsy and Steve Palko Hall

Room 130

2800 S. University Dr., Fort Worth, Texas 76129

Visitor parking is available in the lot next to the Palko building.

Tickets are free and open to the public with advanced seat reservations.

For more information, visit theatre.tcu.edu and blackandmakingit.com.