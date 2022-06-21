A Grand Prairie man is in custody and facing a murder charge after police say he killed his ex-girlfriend.

According to Grand Prairie Police, officers were asked to check on 51-year-old Sabrina Freeman on Saturday night and arrived at her residence on the 1400 block of N. State Highway 360 to find her deceased with apparent lacerations on her body.

The woman's ex-boyfriend, identified by police as 53-year-old Samuel Wilson, was identified as a suspect and he surrendered to police at the police station the following day.

Police said Wilson and Freeman previously dated but revealed no details about a motive in her slaying or what led them to develop Wilson as a suspect.

Wilson is currently being held in the Grand Prairie Detention Center on a charge of murder with a bond set at $1 million. It's not clear if Wilson has obtained an attorney.

The investigation into Freeman's death is ongoing.