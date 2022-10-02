Watch Live: Billy Chemirmir, Accused of Killing 22 Women, on Trial Again in Dallas

Live video from inside the courtroom will appear in the video player above. Viewer discretion is advised.

What to Know Billy Chemirmir, 49, is back on trial this week in Dallas County for the capital murder trial of one of the 22 North Texas women he's charged with killing.

This week's trial focuses on the death of 87-year-old Mary Brooks in 2018.

Chemirmir, who maintains his innocence, was convicted earlier this year in the smothering death of 81-year-old Lu Thi Harris.

Billy Chemirmir, the man charged with killing 22 older women in North Texas, is on trial again in Dallas this week with opening statements beginning Monday.

Chemirmir, 49, is standing trial for the capital murder of 87-year-old Mary Brooks. He was found guilty in April in the smothering death of 81-year-old Lu Thi Harris. He received a sentence of life in prison without parole.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

If convicted of Brooks’ death, he’ll receive a second sentence of life in prison without parole. He maintains his innocence.

His first trial in Harris’ death ended in a mistrial last November when the jury deadlocked.

In the years following his arrest in 2018, police across the Dallas area reexamined the deaths of other older people that had been considered natural — even though families raised alarm bells about missing jewelry. Four indictments were added this summer.

In a video interview with police, Chemirmir told a detective that he made money buying and selling jewelry and had also worked as a caregiver and a security guard.

Most of the people Chemirmir is accused of killing lived in apartments at independent living communities for older people, where Chemirmir allegedly forced his way into apartments or posed as a handyman. He’s also accused of killing women in private homes, including the widow of a man he had cared for in his job as an at-home caregiver.

Dallas County prosecutors decided to try Chemirmir on two of the 13 capital murder cases against him in the county, and seek life sentences rather than the death penalty. Prosecutors in neighboring Collin County haven’t said if they will try any of their nine capital murder cases against Chemirmir.

Chemirmir’s arrest was set in motion in March 2018 when a woman who was 91 at the time told police that a man had forced his way into her apartment at an independent living community for seniors, tried to smother her with a pillow and took her jewelry.

Police said when they found Chemirmir the next day in the parking lot of his apartment complex, he was holding jewelry and cash, and had just thrown away a large red jewelry box. Documents in the box led them to the home of Harris, who was found dead in her bedroom, lipstick smeared on her pillow.