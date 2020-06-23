Kilburn Live Introduces Drive-In Movies at The Star in Frisco

Kilburn Live and The Star in Frisco have announced the debut of Cinema Pop-Ups, a new pop up drive-in theater concept.

The new initiative aims to create a safe and innovative type of drive-in theater, and it includes a number of social distancing protocols.

The drive-in theater experience will take place in the Gaylord Lot at The Star in Frisco from July 1 through July 12. The Gaylord Lot will open at 7 p.m., and showings will begin at 8:30 p.m.

Tickets for all movie showings start at $25 per car and can be purchased at www.TheStarInFrisco.com.

"This is clearly a trying time for both our industry and our country, but we are thoroughly convinced people want to head back out and start reestablishing some return to normalcy while still adhering to safety protocols," Kilburn CEO Mark Manuel said. "The idea behind 'Cinema Pop-ups' is to provide people with an innovative out of home entertainment solution that offers our customers some peace of mind while the world adjusts to this interim normal."

Car spaces will be at least eight feet apart. Visitors can also utilize a new sound distribution system to stream audio over a local network, allowing them to hear the film over their personal wired or wireless devices.

The full drive-in experience is powered by an entirely smartphone-based system. Moviegoers control audio preferences, purchase tickets, and view concession options without leaving their vehicles by downloading a free app.

"We are excited to partner with Kilburn Live in hosting a one-of-a-kind drive-in cinema experience at The Star," Chad Estis, Executive Vice President of the Dallas Cowboys, said. "Our goal is to create a fun, family-friendly environment for communities to enjoy together safely."