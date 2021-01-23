Kenosha Killing Suspect Kyle Rittenhouse's Bond Terms Changed After Bar Visit

Attorneys for Rittenhouse did not object to the changes. Rittenhouse is accused of killing two amid protests last year.

Kyle Rittenhouse appears for an extradition hearing in Lake County court Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, in Waukegan, Ill. Rittenhouse is accused of killing two protesters days after Jacob Blake was shot by police in Kenosha, Wis.
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, Pool

A Wisconsin judge has modified the release conditions for Kyle Rittenhouse, the teen charged with killing two men amid protests in Kenosha last year, after prosecutors alleged he drank beers and was "serenaded" with the Proud Boys anthem at a bar while out on bail, NBC News reports.

An attorney for Rittenhouse did not object to the change in bond conditions after they were proposed in January. Rittenhouse, now 18, is free after posting $2 million bail.

Under the new terms, Rittenhouse is barred from drinking alcohol and prohibited from associating with any group or person known to menace others on the basis of things like race or religion. He can't have any weapons.

The 18-year-old is charged with fatally shooting two people in Kenosha on Aug. 25 during protests and unrest over the police shooting of Jacob Blake. His attorneys have argued that he was acting in self-defense. His case has been supported by some on the right.

