The Kennedale ISD will move to a four-day instructional week starting next year.

The school board approved the four-day week during Wednesday night's board meeting. A new academic calendar for the 2025-2026 school year shows the fall semester beginning Aug. 12 with a five-day instructional week and the four-day instructional week beginning when the spring semester starts on Jan. 6, 2026.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Once it goes into effect, students will attend classes Tuesday through Friday. To accommodate the shorter instructional week, school days will be slightly longer for both students and staff by 15 minutes.

The district will be closed on most Mondays, though some are reserved for holidays and staff development/teacher work days. The district said they were working to help secure childcare options for students on Mondays when school is not in session.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

"A district-provided option will be available for students in our EA classes. Additionally, we will partner with community organizations to ensure that students who experience food scarcity will still have access to extra food over the extended weekend," the district said.

The shorter instructional week is part of a 2.5 year pilot program. The district said the board approved the program after multiple meetings of the District Educational Improvement Committee, extensive research on the impact of a four-day week, and surveys from parents, students, and staff members.

"As more districts across the state transition to this model, Kennedale ISD is proactively addressing concerns related to staff recruitment and retention, student engagement, and work-life balance for staff, students, and their families. Studies on four-day weeks suggest potential advantages in areas such as discipline, attendance, and overall school satisfaction," the district said in a statement.

To view the calendar and FAQs, visit kennedaleisd.net.