Texas AG Ken Paxton opens investigation into Dallas alleging ‘Sanctuary city policies'

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton says he's opened an investigation into the city of Dallas alleging the police department is refusing to comply with state and federal immigration laws.

The attorney general released a statement Thursday saying interim Dallas Chief of Police Michael Igo said "The Dallas Police Department is not assisting any federal agency on detaining people that are either documented or undocumented in the City of Dallas."

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Paxton's office said the assertion "raises serious concerns that the City of Dallas and its police department may be violating Texas law, which prohibits local entities from adopting sanctuary city policies that limit immigration enforcement."

Last month, while reaffirming the department's position on immigration enforcement, Igo said that the Dallas police have not been asked by state or federal law enforcement to participate in any immigration enforcement efforts but that they have assisted agencies in arresting people who were wanted for a criminal offense, regardless of their immigration status.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Igo said at the time that the department would fully comply with current local, state, and federal laws and that they would comply with any changes to those laws while continuing to promote safety and trust in the community.

Citing a general order in place since 2017, Igo said Dallas officers will not "stop or contact any person for the sole purpose of determining immigration status and are permitted, but not required, to ask about the immigration status only of those persons who are lawfully detained or arrested."

The chief said trust between law enforcement and the community was essential to public safety. Everyone should know that they should never hesitate to report a crime, seek help, or cooperate with police, the chief said.

"Officers may not ask the immigration status of those who are victims, witnesses, or those who are reporting a crime unless necessary to investigate the offense or to provide information regarding federal visas designed for the protection of persons assisting law enforcement, or if the officer has probable cause that the victim or witness has engaged in specific conduct constituting a separate criminal offense," Igo said.

In Thursday's statement, Paxton said his office on March 7 "formally requested all policies, training materials, and communications related to Dallas’s enforcement or non-enforcement of immigration laws, including any records reflecting decisions to decline cooperation with federal immigration authorities."

“The law is not optional. Local governments do not have the authority to disregard state and federal immigration laws,” said Paxton. “The people of Texas expect law enforcement agencies to uphold public safety, not to implement sanctuary policies that put our communities at risk. My office will take all necessary legal actions to ensure compliance with state law and hold accountable any local entity that defies its legal obligations.”

Igo said last month that the Dallas Police Department continues to fulfill its duties and obligations to enforce state and local laws while protecting the constitutional rights of all people. This includes assisting the department's federal, state, and local law enforcement partners.

NBC 5 contacted the police department on Thursday, which referred inquiries to the city manager's office. The city confirmed that it has received the letter and will respond at the appropriate time.