Kemp ISD employee arrested, accused of sharing inappropriate picture with student

The school district said that district police arrested the accused employee

By Lauren Harper

School officials are investigating a report that a Kemp High School employee shared an inappropriate photo with a student.

On Tuesday, the Kemp ISD said that after the report was made, they opened an internal investigation and that the employee has not returned to campus.

The district said Kemp ISD police obtained a warrant, and the employee, who has not been publicly identified, was taken into custody. Because the employee has not been named, it's unclear if they are still in custody or what charges they may face.

Officials have not released any details about the photo or the student's age.

"Kemp ISD Administration understands that employee matters can raise concerns, especially within our community," the statement read. "We want to assure parents, students, and staff that we are taking all appropriate measures to address this matter."

The statement said the district takes all employee accusations seriously and is committed to a fair and cooperative review.

