Kelly Clarkson is looking for the next amazing singer to perform a duet with her and the songstress is bringing her search to Dallas.

Look for the Kellyoke bus at Klyde Warren Park on Saturday, September 3 from 11am to 6pm.

Hey Dallas, come sing a virtual duet with @kellyclarkson! Can’t join us in person? Duet on TikTok using #KellyokeSearch! Details at https://t.co/Q6Bwnqa6Nb Presented by Citi. pic.twitter.com/GCXitqti7X — The Kelly Clarkson Show (@KellyClarksonTV) August 31, 2022

For fans who can’t make it, upload your video to TokTok by using the #KellyokeSearch.

Participants must be 18 years old or older.