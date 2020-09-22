Keller Teen Gets College Degree at 14 After Sister Becomes Youngest Ever to Attend SMU Law

He's already the CEO of his own company and now a Keller teen is also a college grad, years before his peers will ever set foot on a university campus. It turns out, super high achievement runs in the family.

At 14, most teens are navigating the halls of a high school for the first time, but Ian Taylor Schlitz is celebrating one college graduation and well on his way to the next.

The Keller teen was just 12 when he first stepped on to Tarrant County College’s Northeast campus.

“When I progressed on to college, it was almost like its where I belonged,” said Schlitz.

Though it may be an unusual progression, it seemed only natural to Schlitz who’d been pulled from public school at age eight to allow him to learn at a faster pace.

"I’m really glad [my parents] allowed me to do this, you know, excel,” said Ian.

In the four years that followed, he’d finished elementary, middle and high school before joining big sister Haley at TCC.

She was able to show him the ropes of being the ‘kid’ on campus before she moved on to Texas Women’s University.

Last year, she became the youngest person ever admitted to SMU’s Dedman School of Law at just 16.

“I learned about the stereotypes we all place on children. We think what children can't do, and children have so much potential if we would just let them shine. I think they will surprise us all,” said their father William Schlitz.

Schlitz said he and his wife have recently been approached by several friends turning to homeschooling amid the pandemic.

He said they tell them to focus on what’s most important, which for them was math and reading comprehension.

Other than that, he said he’s learned to get out of his kids’ way.

“I had to learn to take my fears and the things I thought about what 13 meant and what 14 meant or what 16 meant, and I had to put those away,” said William.

As Ian moves on to the University of North Texas’ Honors College where he’s pursuing a multidisciplinary degree, little sister Hana is picking up the reins with her first class at TCC.

Ian expects to graduate next year.

From there, he’ll likely pursue an MBA.

After all, the teen’s also the CEO of his own company, Kidlamity Gaming.

He said he’s also considering following in his mother’s footsteps by attending medical school.

With more time than most, he may even do both.

In 2019, Ian’s mother, Dr. Myiesha Taylor, and Haley published a book called ‘The Homeschool Alternative.’

They have a second book focused on early college that will be released in October.