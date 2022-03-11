Keller Student Battling Leukemia Finds Support in Classmates

According to the American Childhood Cancer Organization, well over 15,000 children in the U.S. are diagnosed with cancer each year. When a Fort Worth student’s plans were derailed by a leukemia diagnosis, her classmates rallied around her.

In middle school, there’s no shortage of grand ideas and big dreams. That’s especially true in Mr. Jason Cornelius’ AVID and PALS class at Keller ISD’s Vista Ridge Middle School in Fort Worth. In fact, they’ve already seen what happens when they get behind a cause bigger than themselves.

“I’ve always been a believer that a small group of people can make big things happen if everybody just does their part,” Cornelius said.

And they did make big things happen when their classmate Jasmin Purifoy received a cancer diagnosis.

“We got that call on a Monday morning and it just stops you in your tracks,” said Cornelius.

Jasmin’s Mom Melissa Purifoy remembers the day the doctors told them her daughter had leukemia.

“When you find out that you have leukemia it’s like the breath is taken away, the carpet is ripped right under you. And Jasmin was really sad,” she said. “That was our darkest moment.”

For Jasmin, the diagnosis meant putting a pause on Girl Scout activities. That included cookie sales. Mr. Cornelius asked for the target number, and Jasmin’s AVID and PALS classmates jumped into action.

“Of course with the power of kids and the energy of kids they all just ran with it,” he said. “I came back the next day and there were ziplocks full of money and orders.”

More than 700 cookies have been sold and counting. Jasmin – from her hospital room – beamed with gratitude.

“You guys are just so amazing and it’s crazy,” she said. “And it’s like what did I do for them to want to do this for me?”

These days, a good day means having energy to get out of bed to talk and walk around a bit. So, she sent this message to her classmates.

“Thank you so much for putting all this effort in and getting me so far in my goal,” she said. “I wouldn’t be able to get that many cookies without you guys. It means a lot.”

They are now all connected through Jasmin’s experience and a collective goal.

The cookies sold this year go toward Jasmin’s target of selling enough cookies in three years to earn a special trip.