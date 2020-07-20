KELLER

Keller Police Department Warns Public About Scam Callers

Keller Public Safety said the department is not calling people about warrants or requesting money or gift cards

Keller Public Safety

Keller police are warning the public about scam callers impersonating the police department.

Keller Public Safety said in a Facebook post Sunday that the department is not calling people about warrants or requesting money or gift cards.

According to police, anyone who receives a suspicious phone call about a warrant should just hang up.

Police said that anyone who would like to verify information about a possible warrant can call the department's non-emergency number, 817-743-4522.

KELLERKeller policescamKeller Police Department
