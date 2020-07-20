Keller Police Department Warns Public About Scam Callers

Keller police are warning the public about scam callers impersonating the police department.

Keller Public Safety said in a Facebook post Sunday that the department is not calling people about warrants or requesting money or gift cards.

According to police, anyone who receives a suspicious phone call about a warrant should just hang up.

Police said that anyone who would like to verify information about a possible warrant can call the department's non-emergency number, 817-743-4522.